Salesforce has launched the Einstein Copilot Platform, a function of its Einstein 1 software, an AI software tool that integrates marketing, e-commerce and analytics, for healthcare workers.



Salesforce has introduced Einstein Copilot: Health Actions, enabling doctors to generate patient summaries, encompassing details like medications, clinical service requests, diagnoses, and tests.

With the assistance of AI-driven summaries, physicians can save time previously spent searching for each component independently.



Salesforce has announced that its Assessment Generation tool will be widely available in the summer, while Einstein Copilot: Health Actions is set to be accessible by the end of the year.

Salesforce’s Einstein 1 Platform combines three core capabilities: Metadata Platform, Unified Data Layer, and generative AI.



The Einstein 1 Platform’s generative AI capabilities are enabled by integrating the Metadata Platform and Unified Data Layer, providing a foundation for AI-driven processes and personalised customer strategies.



The platform includes the Einstein Trust Layer for data security and regulatory compliance through AI bias detection and governance features.



Salesforce’s Metadata Platform allows organisations to customise user experiences, take action on data using low-code platform services, and gain insights from metadata.

The Unified Data Layer simplifies data integration, offering a unified view of data across systems.

The use of AI in medicine is nothing new but health tech companies have been ramping up their AI operations in recent years.

According to data supplied by research firm GlobalData, mentions of AI in relation to the pharmaceutical sector reached a peak in Q3 2023 with 510 mentions.

