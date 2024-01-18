During its developer conference Galaxy Unpacked in San Jose, Samsung has announced a partnership with Google Cloud to bring its generative AI (GenAI) to Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones.
The move will make Samsung the first Google Cloud partner to integrate Google’s Gemini Pro AI in consumer technology. Released in December 2023, Gemini is Google’s largest AI model yet and is already powering Google’s AI chatbot Bard.
Samsung Galaxy users will be able to edit photos using Google’s Gemini and an AI chatbot will be available within the device.
Google’s search engine has also been further integrated into the phone. Gemini AI will allow users to circle and search within images on their phone screen.
“With Gemini, Samsung’s developers can leverage Google Cloud’s world-class infrastructure, cutting-edge performance, and flexibility to deliver safe, reliable, and engaging generative AI powered applications on Samsung smartphone devices,” said Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian.
Verdict named on-device AI as one of technology industry’s winning trends in 2023. As AI rapidly enters sectors outside of technology, consumers will increasingly expect on-device AI as a standard feature of their electronics.
GlobalData analyst Emma Christy considered the long-term impact of AI on consumer electronics: “Samsung partnering with Google, which has a wealth of data and experience in generative AI, is a shrewd move to put it ahead of rivals, such as Apple.”
Apple has also been experimenting with AI but just this week the company’s smartphone sales overtook Samsung’s for the first time in 12 years.
“Moving AI capabilities closer to end-point devices will bring greater security, lower latency, and lower costs for AI companies,” Christy continued, “This should put Samsung in a dominant position in the AI smartphone market, provided the AI features are well-received by consumers.”
In the long run, Christy forecasts that AI capability will be a standard consumer expectation.
According to research and analysis company GlobalData’s news data base, over 5,500 news articles and features have been published on the topic of AI in the last six months. A further 4,200 social media posts discussing AI have also been posted in that time frame globally.
By 2030, GlobalData expects the overall global AI market to be worth over $909bn thanks to this widespread integration. Between 2022 and 2030, AI will have grown at a CAGR of 35%.
GenAI is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the AI market, achieving a CAGR between 2022 and 2027 of 80%, making it worth $33bn alone.
Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra is also powered by Qualcomm‘s new Snapdragon chips, following the news that both Google and Samsung had stated their intent to use the chips in VR headsets.