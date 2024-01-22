Galaxy AI will also come to the S23 series, the S23 FE, Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, and Tab S9 series via the OneUI 6.1 update by June 2024. Credit: Gabo_Arts via Shutterstock.

Samsung launched its new lineup of flagship phones at its Unpacked event in San Jose, California.

The $799 Galaxy S24, the $999 S24+, and the $1,299 S24 Ultra. The phones come with on-device artificial intelligence (AI) in the form of Samsung’s Galaxy AI which is based on Google’s Gemini large language model (LLM).

Samsung puts AI front and centre

Samsung is one of the foremost smartphone companies in the world, and its new Galaxy S24 series with Galaxy AI is Samsung’s AI moment in the sun. AI has become the biggest buzzword in recent times and is a crowd-facing attribute when marketed well, improving the user experience, and Samsung is certainly putting AI front and centre in its marketing as seen at the January 17, 2023, Unpacked event.

The AI features are geared toward writing, photography, and communication, which are accessible and visible to mainstream consumers in their daily lives. Samsung uses Google’s Gemini LLM for its Galaxy AI, adding another layer to its already complicated partnership with Google.

Circle to search

The Galaxy AI offers similar features to Google’s Bard such as support for the Circle to Search feature, which allows for a Google search by just circling something on a phone screen and tapping a button. But LLMs are notoriously erratic and Samsung’s Galaxy AI remains untested. Alphabet’s market value decreased $100bn with one erroneous factual answer by Bard, its GenAI chatbot, at its soft launch in February 2023, highlighting the importance, and high expectations, of this technology to investors.

The phones use a combination of cloud-based AI processing as well as on-device AI. For example, Samsung Notes uses cloud-based processing to summarize, format, and adjust the ‘tone’ of writing. However, photo editing and translation happen on the device – translation features are built into the keypad of the S24 phones.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

On device AI

On-device AI will bring internet-less search capability to mainstream phones, while keeping data more personalized and private since the data remains on the device rather than being sent to the cloud for processing.

Samsung is giving consumers the choice to use either AI attribute by manually changing the setting to on-device AI to keep data private.

In addition, Samsung is bringing its Galaxy AI to even its older devices, whereas consumers must buy Google’s Pixel 8 Pro model if they want all of Google’s AI smarts. Galaxy AI will come to the S23 series, the S23 FE, Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, and Tab S9 series via the OneUI 6.1 update by June 2024.

As Samsung once jumpstarted a 5G phone upgrade cycle, it will likely do so again with its on-device AI phones. Moreover, while the benefits of 5G were not as visible to the consumer, Galaxy AI’s benefits should be more apparent; the more a consumer uses AI, the more enhanced it gets with additional use cases emerging. And what better place to include AI than devices that consumers live their lives on?