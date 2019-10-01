Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

US-based data science startup Saturn Cloud has secured $4m funding just weeks after incorporating.

The startup raised the money in a seed funding round led by SignalFire.

The money will enable Saturn Cloud, which provides tools to improve team collaboration, to develop and commercialise its data science platform.

At the heart of this is its flagship product Dask, a parallel computing library that is designed to be a rival to marker leader Apache Spark.

However, unlike other options, it does not require knowledge of programming languages Java or Scala, instead being based on Python – the most popular language among data scientists.

The startup hopes that this will position it to become a leader in the data science space as its products will be easier for professionals in this field to adopt without the need for additional training than current options.

“We conducted extensive research together with Saturn Cloud, and we are convinced Dask is positioned for tremendous growth,” said Ilya Kirnos, founder of SignalFire.

“Python has won in the data science community, and Dask is the leading Python-native parallel computing framework. Dask is the natural choice for data scientists and engineers to scale compared to other solutions which require learning a new language or different APIs.”

Saturn Cloud “to make data science easy”

Saturn Cloud’s focus on data science has already drawn considerable industry attention, and the startup hopes it will become the go-to accessible tool in this field.

“Our mission is to make data science easy. Today, tools available to data scientists can be severely limited, but they’re still expected to deliver cutting-edge insights,” said Sebastian Metti, co-founder of Saturn Cloud.

“By offering tools such as Dask, Airflow, automatic version control, and more, we’re transforming the data science capabilities of our customers, and putting them far ahead of their competitors.”

“The market has already fallen in love with Dask and we’re just here to deliver on its promise,” added Hugo Shi, co-founder of Saturn Cloud.

“We are also making our own contributions to the library, given its fast-growing importance in data science. We can’t wait to see where Saturn Cloud is next year.”

