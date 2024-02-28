Circle K, a leading convenience retailer, successfully piloted the rewarded AR ads. Credit: Peter Ekvall / Shutterstock.

The global augmented reality (AR) market is set to hit $100bn by 2030, and as vendors dabble in headsets and smart glasses, so too is the world of advertising embracing this latest technology. Beguiling unwitting consumers with an enchanting blend of real life and virtual reality, brands are adopting AR strategies to lure in potential buyers and cinch new customers.

The success of AR gaming

Pokémon Go was launched in the reckless days of 2016. Players all but needed to download an app onto their smartphone, and the rest, thanks to the simple gameplay, was easy. The game creates virtual Pokémon that are scattered throughout the real world, with players needing to be physically close to one’s location to see it through their mobile screen. Once the sought-after Pokémon is found, it can be caught by swiping the on-screen ball.

Related Company Profiles Niantic Inc View all

The game was a phenomenon. It hit 232 million active players in its debut year as users scampered out onto the streets to scout out their nearest Growlithe, Voltorb, or Nidoran. Cities were alive, doors flew open, and players of all ages flooded out into the world, hoping desperately to ‘Catch ‘Em all’.

Niantic’s Rewarded AR Ads

The opportunity to advertise via a game of such success, and to capitalise off the clear intrigue of engaging augmented reality, became obvious to Niantic. Niantic is a global leader in AR and recently launched its new Rewarded AR ads format during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Rewarded AR ads use the smartphone camera to immerse players with branded content in the real world around them. It is powered by the company’s AR development platform 8th Wall, which has already been used to create thousands of WebAR marketing campaigns for top brands.

Niantic used the platform of the still-popular Pokémon Go to play out its rewarded AR ads. Not only can users stumble upon the thrill of a Bulbasaur, but also upon a brand’s latest product that, of course, their lives would be incomplete without. In the case of Circle K, this was a cup of coffee.

Circle K, a leading convenience retailer, successfully piloted the rewarded AR ads. A floating balloon in-game was presented to players on the hunt for a Pokémon, and, after tapping on the ad and opening their camera, they could interact with a 3D Circle K coffee cup. Once they had done this, players were prompted to get a physical cup of coffee at a nearby Circle K store. The campaign saw enormous success and a remarkable discovery was made: Pokémon Go fans, indeed, are also coffee aficionados.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The average engagement rate was 76%, with an average completion rate of 95% for the experience. With the success of the campaign, and roughly 80% of players indicating that AR ads are a good idea, mobile AR and WebAR seem set to increasingly gain prominence in the advertising market.