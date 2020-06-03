Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

Cybersecurity firm SentinelOne has become the official cybersecurity provider to car manufacturer Aston Martin. The deal will see SentinelOne provide endpoint protection to the luxury car maker’s manufacturing systems, headquarters, supply chain and field offices.

Aston Martin, maker of the DB5 driven by fictional spy James Bond, had previously been relying on legacy antivirus protection. It will now use SentinelOne’s Singularity platform to protect its IT infrastructure from malware threats.

The platform, which is cloud-delivered and uses artificial intelligence to reduce the workload of cybersecurity staff, will work across the many operating systems in use at Aston Martin, including computer-aided design systems.

“We couldn’t have any solution that was going to get in the way of our users, particularly our engineers and designers” commented Steve O’Connor, director of information technology at Aston Martin Lagonda.

“We wanted a platform that was simple to use and almost invisible to the users, but that would give us complete confidence and security. Most of all, we wanted something future-proof as Aston Martin Lagonda continues constantly innovating.”

Aston Martin selected the California-based firm after a shortlisting process narrowed vendors down to three, who then presented a proof-of-concept. SentinelOne then emerged in pole position.

The search for a new anti-malware product was triggered by the WannaCry ransomware attacks of 2017, O’Connor told news site Diginomica. Aston Martin was not affected by the cyberattack, but the crippling damage it did on other organisations, including the UK’s National Health Service, caused O’Connor to take note.

“To be entrusted with securing Aston Martin Lagonda’s workforce, platforms, and systems is an honour. We’re confident SentinelOne’s patented approach not only delivers unrivalled levels of protection and visibility, but also lives true to the experience we provide more than 4,000 leading enterprises worldwide,” said Nicholas Warner, chief operating officer, SentinelOne.

“With SentinelOne behind the wheel, Aston Martin Lagonda takes its cyber defences to new levels whilst saving time and operational costs in running a global cybersecurity operation.”

Founded in 2013, SentinelOne counts FIMBank, Norwegian Airlines and the State of Montana among its customers.

