LED manufacturer Seoul Semiconductor has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Amazon in the European Unified Patent Court, seeking an injunction against the sale of infringing products on Amazon’s e-commerce platform.
Seoul Semiconductor has already won 15 patent infringement cases and obtained injunctions from these cases in the past five years from manufacturers and distributors in the US, Germany and France.
The company is now seeking an injunction against Amazon, one of the world’s largest e-commerce platforms, in the European Unified Patent Court since filing injunctions in individual countries is not efficient to stop the sale of infringing products.
Established in June 2023, the European Unified Patent Court’s ruling can simultaneously take effect in over 16 different countries including France, Germany and Italy. Meaning a single lawsuit would be enough to stop the widespread sale of infringing products across Europe.
Seoul Semiconductor holds around 18,000 patents and is currently the world’s second largest LED manufacturer.
The patent at the heart of Seoul Semiconductor’s lawsuit against Amazon details LED technology that adjusts the brightness and colour of LED lighting technology. It is commonly used in smart lighting products and interior colour changing lighting.
Seoul Semiconductor’s executive vice president of marketing Han-seon Park stated that the company’s lawsuit seeks fair treatment from Amazon’s marketplace.
“Despite emphasis on ESG management, some large LED companies are merely distributing infringing products with little interest in respecting intellectual properties,” she said, “It hurts us all, even those striving for a society built on fair competition.”
In its 2023 thematic intelligence report into e-commerce, research and analysis company GlobalData reported that the global e-commerce market grew from $2.5trn in 2016 to $5.9trn in 2022.
Amazon was cited as a major global leader in the e-commerce industry, gaining a strong foothold in the world’s online marketplace.
GlobalData forecasts the e-commerce market will be worth $9.3trn by 2027.