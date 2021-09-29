SES SA has topped our hiring leaderboard in the three months to the end of August 2021, advertising for an average of 820 new jobs a month over that period.

This equates to 391 new positions per 1,000 employees at the Luxembourg-based company, the highest rate out of the 460 large technology and communications companies tracked by GlobalData’s job analytics database.

For the purposes of this analysis, we’ve defined a large company as one with more than 1,000 employees and have included those for which GlobalData has comprehensive figures.

SES SA’s hiring rate has decreased in the past three months when compared to the previous three, with an average of 1,093 new jobs posted in the three months up to and including May 2021.

Comet Holding AG came in second place based on the rate per employee metric with 361 new job postings per 1,000 employees in the three months up to the end of August 2021, while Revolut Ltd was in third place.

The full top 10 for the three months to August can be viewed in the following table.

When ignoring the size of the company, Accenture Plc came top of the rankings for total job ads posted in the past quarter, with Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in second and International Business Machines Corp in third.

GlobalData’s job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they’re posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends such as automation or artificial intelligence.

