Jasmine is a staff writer for Verdict. You can reach her at jasmine.leezogbessou@verdict.co.uk

Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical this week agreed to buy Ireland’s Shire for $65 billion. The deal adds a 60% premium to Shires market value before Takeda first declared its interest six weeks ago.

Questions are now turning to how the tie-up will affect the drug develop

The merged company will be the ninth largest in the world, in terms of sales. Takeda is currently in the 29th spot, while Shire ranks 22nd.

GlobalData neurology and ophthalmology director Maura Musciacco said: “As with any merger or acquisition, the main risk is the inability successfully integrate the acquired company, resulting in large but inefficient company.

“In addition, some remain sceptical about large scale mergers and acquisitions given their record of creating long-term value, as this strategy may be too disruptive to the business, impacting especially research and devlopment productivity,” she added.

Shire rejected four previous offers from Takeda, forcing it to up its offer.

What the Takeda-Shire deal means for drug development

Takeda currently has 35 assets in clinical development, 13 of these have orphan drug designation. Shire currently has 27 assets in clinical development, 15 of these have orphan drug designation.

Musciacco said:

Shire will add three segments to Takeda’s pipeline: rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, and ophthalmology. On the other hand, both companies have pipeline drugs, as well as marketed drugs, in gastro-intestinal disorders and neurology, as such, these two therapy areas are expected to see some drugs being terminated in order to facilitate costs cuts. Takeda has stated it is aiming for $1.4 billion in cost savings by the end of the three year after completion – of these $1.4 billion, 43% will come from research and cuts, rationalising ongoing research and early stage programs, and reducing overlapping resources. Shire has been a hot takeover target for many years thanks to its innovative pipeline, so it was only a question of when another pharmaceutical company would make the move.

The takeover will allow Takeda to grow in rare disease treatment, specifically for genetic diseases like haemophilia, Hunter syndrome and Fabry disease, where there is “limited competition”, according to the company.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

The financial implications of the deal

For the deal to go through it needs the approval of both companies’ shareholders, with the acquisition expected to close in the first half of 2019.

Takeda entered into a bridge loan financing agreement of $30.85 billion, which will see this loan replaced with long-term debt, available cash prior to completion and hybrid capital.

Musciacco added: