Siemens’s IT hiring activity rises 10.0% in October 2021

Germany-based company Siemens IT hiring rose 10.0% in October 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 10.33% in October 2021 when compared with September 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 19.72% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2021, and recorded a 0.55% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Siemens IT hiring in October 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Siemens, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 71.69% in October 2021, and a 10.56% drop over September 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 9.52% in October 2021, and registered a decline of 5.26%. Computer Support Specialists held a share of 8.2% in October 2021, a 72.22% rise from September 2021.

Europe drives IT hiring at Siemens

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global power IT hiring activity in October 2021 with a 34.66% share, which marked a 22.02% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 30.95%, registering a 53.95% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 30.69% share and a 27.04% drop over September 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 2.91% and a month-on-month increase of 22.22%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.79%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s power industry IT hiring activity with a 29.1% share in October 2021, a 54.93% growth over September 2021. India featured next with a 27.25% share, down 17.6% over the previous month. Germany recorded a 7.67% share, a decline of 44.23% compared with September 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Siemens IT hiring activity in October 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.08%, down by 1.99% from September 2021. Mid Level positions with a 23.54% share, a decline of 15.24% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 11.38% share, down 23.21% over September 2021.