Quantum Rise, an AI-driven automation startup based in the US, has secured a $15m investment in its seed funding round from private investment company Erie Street Growth Partners.
The company is founded by Alex Kelleher, who is recognised for his previous work with Cognitive Match.
It specialises in providing AI-driven automation solutions tailored for different enterprises, such as dunnhumby.
The startup’s approach, which is termed “Consulting 2.0”, involves deploying AI to automate workflows, provide roadmaps, and offer tailored AI solutions which helps in accelerating the business processes.
Quantum Rise’s methodology is reminiscent of UiPath‘s strategy of introducing robotic process automation to enterprises, but encompasses a broader perspective on AI challenges and offers additional support to its clients.
TechCrunch quoted Kelleher as saying: “The entire consulting industry is about to come crashing to the ground because it’s built on people’s time and lack of automation.
“We will bring heavy engineering to the space. The number of CEOs of these $300m companies who do not know where to start is enormous. They cannot afford the Deloittes of this world. That’s where we come in. They want somebody to come in and just automate the company and make it happen.”
According to Kelleher, the current opportunity lies in integrating human and machine intelligence.
Erie Street Growth Partners chairman and CEO Terry Graunke added: “The Quantum Rise team uniquely understands how to apply data, automation and AI to augment human intelligence and drive growth.”
Amidst a trend favouring AI integration in consulting, Quantum Rise is primed to meet increasing demand from mid-sized enterprises for tech-driven business solutions.