Nvidia chips are considered the holy grail of AI chips. Credit: Nor Gal/shutterstock.com

Chinese AI startup 01.AI stockpiled NVIDIA chips in anticipation of further US import curbs against China, according to the startup’s CEO Kai-Fu Lee.

The news comes after 01.AI received a $1bn valuation just eight months after its creation.

In a TV interview with Bloomberg, Lee stated that the startup bought enough AI chips to last around 18 months but remained sceptical over whether China could recreate the technology locally.

Lee stated that he wanted 01.AI to become a global company, stating that they employed both Chinese-trained and American-trained employees.

“We have a single goal,” explained Lee, “which is to make the best large language model and bring higher productivity and GDP to the world.”

01.AI’s LLM Yi-34B, which is open source, has been reported to outperform Meta’s Llama2 model in common sense reasoning, coding ability and reading comprehension.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

During his interview with Bloomberg, Lee stated that it was regrettable that the US and China had strained tensions in technology, likening the two countries’ tech sectors to “parallel universes”. But despite this attempted decoupling, Lee questioned whether the US and China would ever truly compete with each other.

“Americans will supply their products and technologies to the US and other countries, and Chinese companies will build for China and whoever else uses Chinese products,” Lee stated, “The reality is that they will not compete very much in the same marketplace.”

The US has already restricted the sale of Nvidia chips, considered leaders in the technology, to China and the Middle East citing national security fears. But this has not hindered Chinese internet companies ordering over $5bn worth of chips from Nvidia, states research analyst company GlobalData, in its Artificial Intelligence – Executive Briefing (Second Edition) report.

The total semiconductor industry is now worth over $600bn, having grown at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2017 and 2022 according to GlobalData. The industry’s manufacturing is also currently dominated by the Asia-Pacific region.

Whilst traditional non-AI chips are positioned to only grow under 5% annually, production of AI chips is set to consistently grow over 20% each year according to figures from both GlobalData and World Semiconductor Trade Statistics. Soon AI-specific chips will begin to dominate the chip market, accounting for 40% of the global market as soon as 2030.

Alongside advances in the automotive industry and growing demand for cloud data centres, GlobalData also credit this growth in the huge demand for AI which is consistently disrupting businesses across every industry.

LLMs, like 01-AI’s Yi-34B, are becoming frequently common in business workflow to automate clerical tasks and customer relationship management.

GlobalData’s news, deals and filings databases have continuously tracked a surge in AI interest. In GlobalData’s 2023 Q3 tech sentiment survey, AI was ranked the most spoken on topic throughout the year with over 70% of respondents stating that they believed AI would disrupt their industry.

This was despite a slight wane in confidence over the technology. Only 53% of respondents believed that AI would live up to its promises, which was 10% lower than recorded in Q2 2023.

Despite this, interest and conversation over AI appears to be steady. As AI continues to disrupt industry across the world, pressure on China to create its own answer to Nvidia chips will peak.

Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Thematic Engine, which tags millions of data items across six alternative datasets — patents, jobs, deals, company filings, social media mentions and news — to themes, sectors and companies. These signals enhance our predictive capabilities, helping us to identify the most disruptive threats across each of the sectors we cover and the companies best placed to succeed.