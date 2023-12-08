South Korean tech company Naver Cloud’s CEO has stated that its exports of AI and cloud-related products have increased and could double in the next three years.
Kim Yuwon spoke to Reuters on the flexibility of AI and cloud products, stating that they can be easily customised to customer’s needs.
Yuwon also spoke on the relationship between China and the US.
“The US and China hold technological hegemony… They set the standards, which often means their technologies are a difficult fit for situations in countries around them, like regulations, users, companies,” he stated.
Naver is South Korea’s leading internet service provider and its AI research group Naver Labs conducts research on AI, augmented reality, robotics and autonomous vehicles.
The US and China’s hegemony, he stated, is only serving as a competitive advantage for South Korea’s AI products.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“When you are not choosing a US ‘global standard’ service, there are concerns that what you are buying may not be compatible with the next technology… not so with Naver,” he said, explaining that countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were interested in creating their own AI ecosystem with Naver products rather than becoming reliant upon the US or China.
In its tech sentiment polls for the third quarter of 2023, research analysis and data company GlobalData found that 50% of respondents answered that AI was causing significant disruption in their industry.
A further 17% of respondents stated that their businesses already had a high level of AI adoption in their workflows.
AI development does appear to continue to be dominated by the US and China.
According to Globaldata’s patents database, Chinese and US companies are continuing to dominate with only one South Korean company (Samsung) having equitable numbers of patent publications and applications.
Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Thematic Engine, which tags millions of data items across six alternative datasets – patents, jobs, deals, company filings, social media mentions and news – to themes, sectors and companies. These signals enhance our predictive capabilities, helping us to identify the most disruptive threats across each of the sectors we cover and the companies best placed to succeed.