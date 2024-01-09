Stellantis said on Tuesday (9 January) that it has developed a ‘virtual cockpit’ to create and test new car systems in a day, using cloud technology powered by Amazon and Blackberry.
The world’s third-largest automotive manufacturer said the new virtual testing lab cuts down the time to a day rather than several months.
Automotive manufacturing giant Stellantis said it can now create “realistic virtual versions of car controls and systems, making them behave just like they would in a real car, but without needing to change the main software that runs them.”
Stellantis and Amazon announced a partnership in 2022 which allowed Stellantis to use Amazon Web Services to provide over-the-air updates to its vehicles and create whole new software products.
Yves Bonnefont, Stellantis chief software officer, said: “With our virtual cockpit, we’re revolutionizing not just our approach, but also that of our suppliers and partners in the industry.
“We’re able to get closer to our customer’s needs through this technology with faster development cycles.”
The automotive giant is also using BlackBerry tools to run the virtual platform. The company claims that there is “little to no difference” running tests in the cloud versus on real hardware.
Using the powerful cloud technology, Stellantis said it is able to “make changes in real time to optimise the experience for the driver.”
The move comes as automakers are under pressure to increase the speed of manufacturing times from extremely fast turnaround times from EV makers in China.
The total value of global cloud deals increased in 2023, according to GlobalData’s deal database.
The value of cloud deals in 2022 totalled $247bn, this is just slightly less than 2021 which saw global cloud deals total $249bn.
In 2023, however, the value of global cloud deals totalled $288bn.
According to GlobalData's Thematic Research: Cloud 2022 report, global enterprise spending on cloud services will reach $738bn by the end of 2026, having grown at a compound annual growth rate of 16.7% between 2021 and 2026.
