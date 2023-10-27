Uber users in Phoenix, Arizona, US, can now hail a Waymo driverless vehicle through the app to carry them to their destination, following the launch of a joint service between the two companies.
Owned by Google parent Alphabet, Driverless car company Waymo partnered with Uber in May.
Phoenix is the first city where Uber has publicly launched its fully autonomous car-hailing service with Waymo. According to PYMNTS, Uber said Phoenix was chosen as Waymo’s operations in the city form “the largest fully autonomous service area in the world”.
According to the release, customers who request an UberX, Uber Comfort, Uber Comfort Electric or Uber Green within Waymo’s operating territory may be paired with an autonomous vehicle.
Customers will have the chance to accept or reject the autonomous vehicle before it arrives, the release said.
Autonomous rides will cost the same as a vehicle with a driver, a spokesperson told CNBC.
The autonomous and advanced driver-assistance system-enabled vehicle market is estimated at 498.4 million units in 2023, according to research company GlobalData.
The research company said that the market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate of more than 6% during 2023-2028.
The development of autonomous and ADAS [advanced driver-assistance system]-enabled vehicles is largely reliant on sensors and the accompanying development of predictive software.
The main hardware used in ADAS systems, and to be used in autonomous vehicles (AV), consists of radar, lidar, and cameras, GlobalData said.
According to GlobalData's deals database, autonomous vehicle deals in the US failed to reach their peak in 2021.
The deals cover venture financing, acquisitions, mergers, equity offerings, partnerships and debt offerings.
In 2023 so far, the total value of US AV deals totals $9.2bn. This is considerably lower than the peak in 2021, which saw AV deals total $48.2bn in the US.
