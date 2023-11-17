The future of artificial intelligence (AI) innovation in the US is impossible without the cooperation of China’s tech sector, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has claimed.
Pichai delivered the news during a talk at the 2023 APEC CEO Summit on Thursday (16 November), stating that he believed China was at the “forefront” of AI development.
“No way you make progress over the long term without China and the US deeply talking to each other on something like AI,” he said during an on-stage interview with Bloomberg, “[Communication] has got to be an integral part of the process.”
Pichai also likened the development of AI to climate change risk, stating that every country will be affected by both and will require a framework to control both challenges.
Several tech leaders, as well as US President Joe Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping, attended a lunch at the APEC CEO Summit.
Despite China and the US dominating the number of patent publications in 2023, according to research company GlobalData’s executive summary on AI, the value of US AI deals far exceed the value of those in China.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
According to GlobalData thematic research, both China and the US have clear plans to become global leaders in AI. Although China may have an advantage over the US in terms of the vast troves of citizen data it has available, heavier investment into the US may sway this.
One of China’s weaknesses in its AI market, according to GlobalData, is a lack of AI chips needed to power large AI tools.
The US is also home to many AI giants and startups including Big Tech giants like Alphabet and AI startups such as OpenAI, C3.ai, H2O.ai, Hive, and Cerebras Systems, which may be driving the value of these deals. .
Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Thematic Engine, which tags millions of data items across six alternative datasets — patents, jobs, deals, company filings, social media mentions and news — to themes, sectors and companies. These signals enhance our predictive capabilities, helping us to identify the most disruptive threats across each of the sectors we cover and the companies best placed to succeed.