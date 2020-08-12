Singapore’s technology industry saw a rise of 24.1% in overall deal activity during Q2 2020, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template6_Quarterly_2_2020_technology_Singapore__ _Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

A total of 67 deals worth $462.45m were announced in Q2 2020, compared to the last four-quarter average of 54 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the quarter with 52 deals which accounted for 77.6% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 13 deals, followed by private equity with two transactions, respectively accounting for 19.4% and 3% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Singapore’s technology industry with total deals worth $304.31m, followed by private equity deals totalled $158.13m.

Singapore technology industry deals in Q2 2020: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 72.1% of the overall value during Q2 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $333.48m, against the overall value of $462.45m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q2 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Kingboard Holdings’ $265.07m acquisition of Elec & Eltek International Holdings

2) The $26m venture financing of BEAM by AppWorks Ventures, Cherubic Ventures, Hana Ventures, Red Badge Management, RIGHT CLICK, RTP Capital and Sequoia India

The State of Technology This Week Get the Verdict weekly email

3) StorHub Holding’s $18.26m asset transaction with International Press Softcom

4) The $12.16m acquisition of ESCO by TECHNO HORIZON HOLDINGS

5) CapHorn Invest, Cerracap Ventures, Jungle Ventures, MS&AD Ventures and Seeds Capital’s venture financing of Dathena Science for $12m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.