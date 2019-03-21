Singapore’s technology industry saw a rise of 17.02% in overall deal activity during Q4 2018, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 55 deals worth $822.37m were announced in Q4 2018, compared to the last four-quarter average of 47 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the quarter with 34 deals which accounted for 61.8% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 17 deals, followed by private equity with four transactions, respectively accounting for 30.9% and 7.3% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the Singapore’s technology industry with total deals worth $548.85m, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $145.76m and $127.76m, respectively.

Singapore technology industry deals in Q4 2018: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 71% of the overall value during Q4 2018.

The combined value of the top five technology industry deals stood at $585.7m, against the overall value of $822.37m recorded for the quarter. The top announced Singapore technology industry deal tracked by GlobalData in Q4 2018 was Booking.com’s $200m venture financing of GrabTaxi Holdings.

In second place was the $144.49m venture financing of PropertyGuru by Emtek Group, KKR &Inc, Square Peg Capital and TPG Growth and in third place was Temasek Holdings (Private)’s $95m private equity deal with Bionexo.

The $85.55m acquisition of ezbuy Holdings by LightInTheBox Holding and Cisco Investments, InnoVen Capital India, Jungle Ventures, Susquehanna International Group and Tembusu Partners’ venture financing of Deskera for $60m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in bidding stage.

