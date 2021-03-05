Led by Brookfield Asset Management’s $450m private equity deal with Everise Holdings, Singapore’s technology industry saw a rise of 33.33% in overall cross border deal activity during Q4 2020, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 40 cross border deals worth $920.51m were announced in Q4 2020, compared with the last four-quarter average of 30 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the quarter with 25 cross border deals which accounted for 62.5% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 11 deals, followed by private equity with four transactions, respectively accounting for 27.5% and 10% of overall cross border deal activity in the Singapore’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of cross border deals, private equity was the leading deal category in Singapore’s technology industry with total deals worth $810m, while venture financing and M&A deals totalled $96.81m and $13.33m, respectively.

Singapore technology industry cross border deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border deals accounted for 94.1% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $866m, against the overall value of $920.51m recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Brookfield Asset Management’s $450m private equity deal with Everise Holdings

2) The $360m private equity deal with Princeton Digital Group by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Warburg Pincus

3) Dar Global Investment, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners Management, Intel Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, Samsung Next, Sonae IM, Vintage Investment Partners and Viola Ventures’ $32m venture financing of Cellwize Wireless Technologies

4) The $12m venture financing deal with Latticex Foundation by Alpine Capital Management, Hash Global Capital, Liang Xinjun and OUE Group

5) Indogen Capital, Insignia Ventures Partners, Korea Investment Partners, Mirae Asset Ventures and Woowa Brothers’ venture financing with EVOS Esports for $12m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

