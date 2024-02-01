In addition to DC Tuas, Singtel is developing two other advanced data centre projects in Indonesia and Thailand. Credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.

Singtel has formed a partnership with NVIDIA to advance its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in Singapore and the broader Southeast Asian region.

This collaboration will see the establishment of Singtel’s NVIDIA-powered AI Cloud, which will be operated by Singtel’s Nxera regional data centre business.

Singtel said the partnership will lead to the development of a new generation of sustainable, hyper-connected AI-ready data centres.

Among these, Singtel’s upcoming green 58 megawatt DC Tuas in Singapore is expected to be one of the first AI-ready facilities when it becomes operational in early 2026.

DC Tuas is designed to offer a high-density environment suitable for AI workloads.

In addition to DC Tuas, Singtel is developing two other advanced data centre projects in Indonesia and Thailand.

The NVIDIA graphics processing unit clusters will initially be deployed in existing upgraded data centres and are planned to expand into the new AI data centres once operational.

Singtel’s venture into AI is not new. It has been delivering edge cloud services with NVIDIA AI since 2021.

This initiative aligns with Singapore’s national AI strategy, which aims to catalyse the next phase of economic development by equipping citizens and businesses with cutting-edge technology.

The strategy includes expanding the country’s compute infrastructure and growing its specialist pool of AI talent.

Nxera and Singtel Digital InfraCo unit CEO Bill Chang said: “We are pleased to collaborate with AI leader NVIDIA to deliver AI infrastructure services, democratising access for enterprises, startups, government agencies and research organisations to leverage the power of AI sustainably within our purpose-built AI data centres.

“This tie-up provides an easy on-ramp for enterprises across all industries which can accelerate their development of generative AI, large language models, AI fine-tuning and other AI workloads.”

NVIDIA SVP for telecom Ronnie Vasishta said: “Our collaboration with Singtel will combine technologies and expertise to facilitate the development of robust AI infrastructure in Singapore and throughout the region.

“In addition to supporting the Singapore government’s AI strategy, this will empower enterprises, regional customers and startups with advanced AI capabilities.”

The Singtel NVIDIA partnership follows a similar move by Malaysia’s YTL Power International in December 2023, which also formed a partnership with NVIDIA to build AI infrastructure.