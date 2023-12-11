Malaysia’s YTL Power International (YTL) has formed a partnership with technology company NVIDIA to build artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.
YTL, a utility company, said through the collaboration with NVIDIA, Malaysia will have access to the fastest supercomputers by mid-2024.
As per media reports, the AI infrastructure project is valued at RM20bn ($4.3bn).
The new facility will leverage NVIDIA’s H100 Tensor Core graphics processing units and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software to streamline AI operations.
Included in NVIDIA AI Enterprise is NVIDIA NeMo, a cloud-native end-to-end platform for creating, modifying, and implementing generative AI models from any location.
The 500 MW YTL-developed YTL Green Data Centre Park in Kulai, Johor, will house the AI infrastructure.
YTL subsidiary YTL Communications will be in charge of owning and operating the facility.
The establishment of AI infrastructure is expected to facilitate scientific research and the creation of solutions and applications, expediting Malaysia’s transition into an AI nation.
Besides offering AI infrastructure to scientists, developers, and entrepreneurs around the country,
YTL will develop AI-specific services and apps for its clientele.
Using NVIDIA NeMo, YTL intends to modify and deploy a Malay language foundation model with a focus on Malaysia’s cultural diversity.
NVIDIA senior vice president of the Asia-Pacific region Raymond The said: “Malaysia is embracing AI to enhance jobs, drive competitiveness, and supercharge innovation.
“This collaboration will help deliver advanced AI computing infrastructure to enable Malaysia to build its own LLMs and power the country’s next wave of generative AI applications.”
YTL Power International managing director Dato’ Yeoh Seok Hong said: “Having our own supercomputing infrastructure and the ability to train talent locally will accelerate Malaysia’s advancement towards being a top AI nation.
“This will be the foundation for a digital economy powered by innovative solutions and applications built on our very own sovereign [large language model] LLM.”
In November 2023, HP Enterprise and NVIDIA joined forces to offer a generative AI computing solution for businesses.
