Slack AI’s new recap feature could help customers digest information. Credit: Koshiro K/shutterstock

Cloud-based CRM platform company, Salesforce, which acquired work messaging service Slack in 2021, has announced that Slack AI will be available to all paying Slack customers with updated features.

Slack AI now has a new recap feature that can summarise channels of information chosen by the user. Slack AI users will receive a daily digest of their chosen channels each morning.

This recap feature can also provide users with personalised recommendations of other channels they may need to follow.

Alongside its daily digest, Slack AI can summarise entire conversations for its users that it then generates key points from.

Each conversation summary provides the user with a clear source of information, so Slack AI customers can directly go to certain messages from key themes or points.

Slack AI is able to summarise conversations in channels when its user is away, making it easier to catch up on missed work when out of office.

The user can select a time frame for Slack AI to summarise based on how long they are away for.

Additionally, Slack AI’s search feature can generate long form answers based on conversational questions. These answers also contain direct links to the messages or channels that they have been generated from.

Slack stated that its customers are already saving on average 97 minutes per week using Slack AI’s summarise and search features.

Food brand Beyond Better Foods use Slack as its primary conversation platform between employees. It began using Slack AI a month ago. Beyond Better Foods’ VP of operations Andy Kung stated that Slack AI had become crucial for internal communications.

“The enhanced search capabilities of Slack AI have been really helpful to fast-track answers, especially when it comes to logistics. When I need to get my CEO a fast answer at 2pm on a Friday, I can use Slack AI’s search function,” Kung said.

Kung estimated that using Slack AI had personally saved him around 30 minutes a day.

“Recaps are incredibly promising. My daily digest accurately distils all of my key impact areas, including fulfilment topics and action items, as well as logistics plans,” he stated.