The buzz around SLMs is worth paying attention to. Credit: cybermagician via Shutterstock.

Late April 2024, saw announcements of new Small Language Models (SLMs) from two major AI platform providers.

Microsoft announced the Phi-3 family of small language models, which includes the Phi-3-mini, the Phi-3-small, and the Phi-3-medium. A few days later H2O.ai released an upgraded foundational model, H2O-Dunabe2 and a model for chat-specific use cases, the H2O Danube2 Chat.

The buzz around SLMs is worth paying attention to. SLMs offer capabilities similar to large language models (LLMs) but require far less training data and processing power. Easier to adopt, less expensive to run, and with a smaller carbon footprint, these models hold the potential to further accelerate the already rapid pace of GenAI adoption.

Why are SLMs an attractive option?

As training techniques improve, smaller models with fewer parameters are becoming more and more accurate, increasing their appeal. SLMs can be more easily trained and fine-tuned, making them an attractive option for companies that want to customise a language model.

Additionally, since they utilise far less computing power than an LLM, they don’t require a massive investment in expensive infrastructure, and are therefore a much more feasible option for on-premises, at the edge, or on device deployments. They can summarize documents, surface key insights from text, and create sales or marketing content.

The smaller models make sense for simpler tasks, can work offline, and are a good alternative when organisations want to process information close to the source of collection, for example if they are building applications that require low latency or if they prefer to keep their data on-premises.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

LLMs still have their place

In contrast, LLMs are ideal for applications that involve orchestration of multiple tasks or that need to excel at advanced reasoning and analysis. However, they necessitate a massive amount of infrastructure to host, and therefore generally require organisations to move their data to a third party that is running the model.

Even though most organisations are starting their GenAI journey with OpenAI (often via Azure) at present, many will likely begin to explore alternative models before long.

Some companies have noted that Azure costs are rising, which may prompt them to explore other options. Additionally, organisations have reported that the limit on the number of query requests that can be performed by OpenAI’s models in a given time period is holding them back from expanding deployments of GenAI.

For many organisations, the future will likely be a multi-model and hybrid-model environment. Some applications, possibly those that are customer facing, will require one or more LLMs hosted on the cloud, whereas other applications will perform well with SLMs that are locally hosted.

Diversification

Finally, companies would be wise to diversify and to not place all their eggs in one basket. The GenAI market is young and constantly has new entrants. As it matures, there will be inevitable product withdrawal, startup failures, and of course consolidation via merger and acquisition.

Diversification is a smart strategy at this point for ensuring long term availability and performance optimisation, plus it allows enterprises to exert pricing pressure via competition.