Picture credit: Shutterstock

As financial influencers gain prominence on social media, new research conducted by online trading expert Investingoal, reveals social media’s top ten ‘finfluencers’. The study gathered data on 50 finance influencers based on their follower, like and subscriber count across Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

1. Humphrey Yang – 54.3m

Humphrey Yang has been crowned the most popular finance influencer. The 35-year-old finfluencer has accumulated an astonishing 54,317,401 followers, likes and subscribers across social media, with 501,000 Instagram followers, 3,300,000 TikTok and 49,500,000 likes on TikTok.

Yang’s original content centres around personal finance, including savings and tax credit tips. Yang also works with non-profit organisations to help businesses and consumers, often handing out $1,000 in cash to members of the general public.

2. Tori Dunlap – 26.9m

Tori Dunlap is the second most popular finance influencer. Overall, she has 26,911,980 followers, likes and subscribers across social media. Dunlap’s most popular accounts are TikTok, with 2,300,000 followers and 24,500,000 likes, and Facebook, with 31,000 followers and 25,000 likes.

After saving $100,000 at 25-years-old, Dunlap has empowered women with knowledge about personal finance, including negotiating salary, paying off debt, building savings and investing, as well as publishing the book Financial Feminist in 2022.

3. Taylor Price – 21.9m

The third most popular finance influencer is Taylor Price. This finfluencer is a self-proclaimed Gen-Z financial activist, with 21,908,968 followers, likes and subscribers across social media, including 107,000 Instagram followers, and 1,100,000 followers and 20,700,000 likes on TikTok.

Price has a bright and bubbly personality and discusses all things money, such as improving credit scores, analysing celebrity investments and exploring the intricacies of Bitcoin.

4. Steve – 15.1m

Steve, also known as the Financial Freedom Coach, comes in fourth place with 15,101,585 followers, likes and subscribers – including 40,200 YouTube subscribers, 9,28,500 TikTok followers and 13,900,000 likes on TikTok.

Since reaching financial freedom at 33-years-old, Steve has been teaching people everything there is to know about personal finance, including investing, saving, taxes and more.

5. Josh Rincon – 10.2m

Josh Rincon is the fifth most popular finance influencer, with 10,298,804 followers, likes and subscribers across social media. This includes 5,300,000 Facebook followers, 479,500 TikTok followers and 4,300,000 likes on TikTok.

Rincon is a proud advocate of educational finance. The program director of a financial non-profit, Advance Latino, Rincon also posts regular videos about digital money and discount hacks.

6. Poku Banks – 9.7m

The sixth most popular is Poku Banks with a total of 9,706,500 followers, likes and subscribers, with 339,200 followers and 9,300,000 likes on TikTok, as well as 29,500 subscribers on YouTube.

Banks is on a mission to help younger people make the most out of their money. The influencer is happy to meet the general public and discuss worthwhile money saving tactics, such as making the most out of the NatWest Thrive Programme.

7. Parii Bafna – 5.7m

Parii Bafna is the seventh most popular finance influencer. Overall, Bafna has 5,728,161 followers, likes and subscribers across social media. This includes 324,400 followers and 5,400,000 likes on TikTok, and 2,251 followers on Instagram.

Bafna creates engaging content around personal finance, including credit cards, drop shipping and Bitcoin. The 21-year-old is also the co-founder of Jumpstart, an organisation which helps students develop their businesses.

8. Jeremy Schneider – 4.1m

In eighth place, Jeremy Schneider’s Personal Finance Club has 4,162,066 followers, likes and subscribers on social media. This includes 487,000 Instagram followers, 124,600 TikTok followers and 3,500,000 likes on TikTok.

Schneider has a net worth of over $4m and retired at 36-years-old. To help other people reach the same level of financial freedom, Schneider posts inspirational content about money management and investment tactics.

9. Delyanne Barros – 4.1m

Delyanne Barros is the ninth most popular finance influencer. The retired attorney has 4,137,079 followers, likes and subscribers altogether, with 333,400 TikTok followers, 3,600,000 TikTok likes and 14,300 Twitter followers. Barros hosts a finance podcast produced by CNN.

10. Anthony O’Neal – 3.7m

In tenth place, Anthony O’Neal has 3,766,200 followers, likes and subscribers across social media. This includes 347,000 Instagram followers and 599,000 YouTube subscribers. In addition to posting inspirational content, O’Neal is the bestselling author of multiple books and CEO of The Neatness Network.