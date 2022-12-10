The global technology industry experienced a 39% drop in company filings mentions of social responsibility in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Bharti Airtel with 34% year-on-year increase, according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 1,099 technology company filings.

Notably, social responsibility was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q3 2022, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of batteries and cloud, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the technology industry, Bharti Airtel had the greatest increase in references for social responsibility in Q3 2022, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 370 social responsibility-related sentences in the company's filings - 34% of all sentences - and an increase of 100% in Q3 2022 compared with Q2 2022. Sony Group ’s mentions of social responsibility rose by 100% to 332 and HCL Technologies ’s by 100% to 270.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for social responsibility in Q3 2022 was 101.

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article. GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics uses machine learning to uncover key insights and track sentiment across millions of regulatory filings and other corporate disclosures for thousands of companies across the world’s largest industries.