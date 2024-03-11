Sonata Software has announced the integration Microsoft Azure AI services into its enterprise GenAI offering.
The news follows a 30-year partnership between the two companies and aims to accelerate the adoption of responsible-first AI solutions for enterprises.
Sonata Harmoni.AI is the company’s AI tool which offers a range of industry solutions, service delivery platforms, and accelerators using GenAI.
The integration of Sonata Harmoni.AI with Microsoft Azure AI fuels the adoption of GenAI solutions and allows customers to differentiate in the marketplace, enhancing both customer experience and operational efficiency, the company said.
“Our 30-year collaboration with Microsoft underscores our dedication to empowering customers for success in the evolving AI landscape and modernisation journey,” said Samir Dhir, managing director and chief executive officer at Sonata Software.
Dhir said integrating Microsoft Azure AI with Harmoni.AI represents a pivotal advancement in their partnership, allowing Sonata’s AI offering to enable distinct use cases, foster secure innovation and boost productivity.
“We believe the GenAI offerings resulting from this integration will empower developers and organisations to swiftly create responsible, intelligent, and forward-looking solutions using intuitive APIs and models,” Dhir said.
AI is viewed as the most disruptive technology among businesses, but some scepticism of the technology remains, according to a new GlobalData survey.
The Thematic Intelligence: Tech Sentiment Polls Q4 2023 survey, carried out across GlobalData’s network of B2B websites, found that 78% of respondents believe that AI will cause either “significant disruption” or “slight disruption” in the future, with 54% of respondents noting that they were already experiencing the impacts of the technology.
AI is followed by cybersecurity and robotics in terms of how disruptive businesses view the technologies as being, leaving augmented reality and the metaverse lagging.