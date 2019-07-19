South and Central America’s technology industry saw a rise of 82.2% in overall deal activity during Q2 2019, when compared to the four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 82 deals worth $2.9bn were announced for the region during Q2 2019, against the last four-quarter average of 45 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q2 2019 with 49, representing a 59.8% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 29 deals, followed by private equity deals with four transactions, respectively capturing a 35.4% and 4.9% share of the overall deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in South and Central America’s technology industry with $2.25bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $552.36m and $100m, respectively.

South and Central America technology industry deals in Q2 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 92.6% of the overall value during Q2 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $2.68bn, against the overall value of $2.9bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced technology deal tracked by GlobalData in Q2 2019 was NXP Semiconductors’ $1.76bn asset transaction with Marvell Technology Group.

In second place was the $372.94m acquisition of Sistema Positivo de Ensino by Arco Platform and in third place was Atomico Investment Holdings, General Atlantic, SoftBank Latin America Fund, SoftBank Vision Fund and Valor Capital Management’s $300m venture financing of GPBR Participacoes.

The $150m venture financing of Loggi Tecnologia by Fifth Wall Ventures Management, GGV Capital, Microsoft, SoftBank Group and VELT Partners Investimentos and Warburg Pincus’ private equity deal with America Net for $100m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

