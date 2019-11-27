South and Central America’s technology industry saw a rise of 10% in overall deal activity during Q3 2019, when compared to the four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template24_Quarterly_3_2019_technology_ __South and Central America_Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

A total of 66 deals worth $351.08m were announced for the region during Q3 2019, against the last four-quarter average of 60 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q3 2019 with 32, representing a 48.5% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 30 deals, followed by private equity deals with four transactions, respectively capturing a 45.5% and 6.1% share of the overall deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading category in South and Central America’s technology industry with $153.73m, while private equity and M&A deals totalled $121.99m and $75.37m, respectively.

South and Central America technology industry deals in Q3 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 71.2% of the overall value during Q3 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $249.87m, against the overall value of $351.08m recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Flybridge Capital Partners, Light Street Capital and SoftBank Group’s $110m private equity deal with MadeiraMadeira

2) The $50m venture financing of RD Gestao E Sistemas by Astella Investimentos, DGF Investimentos, Endeavor Catalyst, REDPOINT EVENTURES MANAGEMENT OF RESOURCES AND CONSULTANCY, Riverwood Capital and TPG Growth

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

3) Inke’s $47.58m acquisition of Social Network Technology

4) The $27.79m acquisition of Social Network Technology by Inke

5) Arrington XRP Capital, Axiom, Blockchange Ventures, Consensus Capital, DIGITAL STRATEGIES, Distributed Global, HashKey Capital, MW PARTNERS and Terren Peizer’s venture financing of CasperLabs for $14.5m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.