South and Central America’s technology industry saw a rise of 51.7% in overall deal activity during Q3 2020, when compared to the four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 91 deals worth $5.8bn were announced for the region during Q3 2020, against the last four-quarter average of 60 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in Q3 2020 with 43, representing a 47.3% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 43 deals, followed by private equity deals with five transactions, respectively capturing a 47.3% and 5.5% share of the overall deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in South and Central America’s technology industry with $4.84bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $705.66m and $252.61m, respectively.

South and Central America technology industry deals in Q3 2020: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 90.5% of the overall value during Q3 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $5.25bn, against the overall value of $5.8bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) America Movil SAB DE CV, Telefonica Brasil and TIM Participacoes’ $3.11bn asset transaction with Oi

2) The $1.11bn merger of Linx and STNE Participacoes

3) Liberty Latin America’s $500m acquisition of Telefonica Costa Rica

4) The $300m venture financing of Rappi by T Rowe Price Associates

5) Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes, Endeavor Catalyst, Lone Pine Capital, SoftBank and Tiger Global Management’s private equity deal with Companhia Brasileira de Tecnologia para E-commerce for $225m.

