South and Central America’s technology industry saw a rise of 92% in overall deal activity during Q4 2018, when compared to the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 48 deals worth $2.59bn were announced for the region during Q4 2018, against the four-quarter average of 25 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q4 2018 with 24, representing a 50% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 18 deals, followed by private equity deals with six transactions, respectively capturing a 37.5% and 12.5% share of the overall deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in South and Central America’s technology industry with $1.93bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $503m and $150.46m, respectively.

South and Central America technology industry deals in Q4 2018: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 93.5% of the overall value during Q4 2018.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $2.42bn, against the overall value of $2.59bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced technology deal tracked by GlobalData in Q4 2018 was Millicom International Cellular’s $1.46bn acquisition of Cable Onda.

In second place was the $400m private equity deal with Movile Internet Movel by Innova Capital Partners and Naspers Ventures and in third place was Banco Santander (Brasil)’s $367.29m acquisition of Getnet Adquirencia E Servicos Para Meios De Pagamento.

The $100m private equity deal with Loggi Tecnologia by SoftBank Vision Fund and Phoenix Tower Jamaica’s asset transaction with Digicel Group for $90m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

