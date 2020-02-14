South and Central America’s technology industry saw a drop of 24.3% in overall deal activity during Q4 2019, when compared to the four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template24_Quarterly_4_2019_technology_ __South and Central America_Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

A total of 53 deals worth $676.5m were announced for the region during Q4 2019, against the last four-quarter average of 70 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q4 2019 with 29, representing a 54.7% share for the region.

Does artificial intelligence need more regulation? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

In second place was M&A with 20 deals, followed by private equity deals with four transactions, respectively capturing a 37.7% and 7.6% share of the overall deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading category in South and Central America’s technology industry with $341.77m, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $260.21m and $74.52m, respectively.

South and Central America technology industry deals in Q4 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 61.6% of the overall value during Q4 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $416.68m, against the overall value of $676.5m recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Itau Unibanco Holding’s $143.59m acquisition of Zup

2) The $97.22m venture financing of Neon Pagamentos by Banco Votorantim, General Atlantic, Monashees, Omidyar Network, Propeller(Jordan) and Quona Capital Management

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

3) Solucoes em Software e Servicos TTS’s $61.87m acquisition of Consinco

4) The $60m venture financing of Wildlife Studios by Benchmark Capital

5) Oria Tech III’s private equity deal with Zenvia for $54m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.