South and Central America’s technology industry saw a rise of 25.00% in deal activity during March 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Advent International, Altimeter Capital Management, Andreessen Horowitz, Caffeinated Capital, CPPIB Capital, D1 Capital Partners, DST Global, Fifth Wall Ventures Management, GIC, Monashees, QED Investors, Silver Lake Waterman, Soros Fund Management, Tarsadia Investments, Tiger Global Management, Vulcan Capital Management and Zigg Capital’s $425m acquisition of Loft Holdings, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 35 technology industry deals worth $1bn were announced for the region in March 2021, against the 12-month average of 28 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in March 2021 with 23 transactions, representing a 65.7% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 12 deals capturing a 34.3% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading category in South and Central America’s technology industry with $952.9m, followed by M&A deals totalled $50.25m.

South and Central America technology industry deals in March 2021: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 89.8% of the overall value during March 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $900.34m, against the overall value of $1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of March 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Advent International, Altimeter Capital Management, Andreessen Horowitz, Caffeinated Capital, CPPIB Capital, D1 Capital Partners, DST Global, Fifth Wall Ventures Management, GIC, Monashees, QED Investors, Silver Lake Waterman, Soros Fund Management, Tarsadia Investments, Tiger Global Management, Vulcan Capital Management and Zigg Capital’s $425m venture financing of Loft Holdings

2) The $205.34m venture financing deal with Loggi Tecnologia by CapSur Capital, GGV Capital, Microsoft, Monashees, SoftBank Group and Sunley House Capital Management

3) Alkeon Capital and TCV’s $130m venture financing of Hotmart

4) The $90m venture financing of Nuvemshop by Accel, Jamie Sutton, Kaszek Ventures, Kevin McKeand, Mark Lavelle, Mark Lenhard, Mike Micucci, Qualcomm Ventures and ThornTree Capital Partners

5) Globant, Kaszek Ventures, Mercado Libre and Riverwood Capital’s venture financing of Digital House for $50m.

