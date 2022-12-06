South & Central America’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 13.2% in November 2022

South & Central America witnessed a 13.2% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

November 2022 has seen a decrease of 12.04% in the overall hiring activity when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 20.84% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in November 2022, registering a decrease of 0.87% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in November 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 63.7% in November 2022, a 31.02% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 11.36% in November 2022, marking a 16.36% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 9.88% in November 2022, a 42.03% drop from October 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 7.9% in November 2022, a 46.67% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 3.07% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s technology industry during November 2022 over previous month.

Accenture posted 55 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered a decline of 22.54% over the previous month, followed by Wipro with 41 jobs and a 2.38% drop. Hewlett Packard Enterprise with 22 IT jobs and International Business Machines with 21 jobs, recorded a 144.44% rise and a 4.55% drop, respectively, while Nippon Telegraph and Telephone recorded a flat growth with 19 job postings during November 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s technology industry

Brazil commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 40% share in November 2022, a 23.22% decrease over October 2022. Costa Rica featured next with a 16.05% share, down 38.68% over the previous month. Colombia recorded an 11.6% share, a drop of 39.74% compared with October 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.43%, down by 40.05% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 22.22% share, registered a growth of 2.27% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.1% share, down 42.35% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.25%, recording a month-on-month decline of 80%.