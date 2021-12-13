South & Central America witnessed a 2.9% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in November 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

November 2021 has seen an increase of 0.67% in the overall hiring activity when compared with October 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 31.66% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in November 2021, registering a decrease of 2.59% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in November 2021

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 69.57% in November 2021, a 2.77% rise over the previous month. Computer Support Specialists came in next, claiming a share of 10.05% in November 2021, marking a 27.12% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 8.04% in November 2021, a 1.69% rise from October 2021.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 6.7% in November 2021, an 11.11% rise over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in November 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 6.64% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s technology industry during November 2021 over previous month.

Wipro posted 65 IT jobs in November 2021 and registered an increase of 41.3% over the previous month, followed by TOTVS with 56 jobs and a 15.15% drop. International Business Machines with 52 IT jobs and Telefonica with 45 jobs, recorded a 35% drop and a 15.38% rise, respectively, while Capgemini recorded a 290% increase with 39 job postings during November 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s technology industry

Brazil commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 56.3% share in November 2021, an 8.53% increase over October 2021. Costa Rica featured next with an 18.36% share, up 33.01% over the previous month. Argentina recorded a 7.77% share, a drop of 14.71% compared with October 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.15%, up by 8.24% from October 2021. Mid Level positions with a 19.44% share, registered a growth of 6.62% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 15.28% share, up 10.68% over October 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.13%, recording a month-on-month decline of 75%.