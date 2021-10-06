South & Central America witnessed a 2.3% rise in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in August 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

August 2021 has seen an increase of 0.88% in the overall hiring activity when compared with July 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 32.1% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in August 2021, registering an increase of 0.66% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in August 2021

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 65.63% in August 2021, a 17.3% drop over the previous month. Computer Support Specialists came in next, claiming a share of 12.73% in August 2021, marking a 44.32% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 8.22% in August 2021, a 15.49% rise from July 2021.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects registered a share of 7.82% in August 2021, a 17.89% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in August 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 17.97% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s technology industry during August 2021 over previous month.

Dell Technologies posted 161 IT jobs in August 2021 and registered a decline of 4.73% over the previous month, followed by International Business Machines with 107 jobs and a 36.31% drop. Capgemini with 71 IT jobs and TOTVS with 66 jobs, recorded a 23.66% drop and a 25.84% drop, respectively, while Nippon Telegraph and Telephone recorded a 46.88% increase with 47 job postings during August 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s technology industry

Brazil commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 53.01% share in August 2021, a 10.34% decrease over July 2021. Costa Rica featured next with an 18.44% share, up 2.22% over the previous month. Argentina recorded a 9.82% share, a growth of 10.11% compared with July 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 69.74%, down by 4.4% from July 2021. Mid Level positions with a 15.13% share, registered a decline of 33.77% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14.73% share, up 5% over July 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.4%, recording a month-on-month growth of 300%.