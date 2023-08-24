Credit: Shutterstock / Sundry Photography

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has announced a partnership with Cloudfare to boost the power of its Starlink satellite internet service.

Cloudfare and SpaceX will be working on increasing Starlink’s deliverable network speeds by increasing the amount of mini data centers globally, according to The Information citing someone close to the operation.

Starlink has provided many remote locations around the world with high-speed connectivity, including recent coverage of Indonesia and Malaysia.

Starlink also recently teamed up with a Kenyan internet company, Karibu Connect, to bring internet services to the rural parts of the country.

The leading satellite service now totals a global customer base of over 1.5 million.

Starlink says it wants to eradicate the digital divide between urban and rural areas.

“The deployment of Starlink’s groundbreaking technology will revolutionize how rural Kenya engages with the global community, fostering societal progress and driving economic growth,” Karibu Connect’s CEO John Thuo said.

Since 2018, SpaceX has launched around 4,000 satellites, providing high-speed internet to over one million locations around the world.

Musk’s influential space company designs and manufactures space launch vehicles that are used for crew and cargo transportation, participating in various launch vehicle and engine programs.

SpaceX primarily serves a range of the US and international customers, including the US Department of Defense, NASA, the International Space Station, commercial and government entities, and leading private aerospace companies.

In April, SpaceX, claimed it “successfully” launched its Starship rocket, the largest and most advanced spaceship ever made, despite it blowing up just minutes after launch.

The Starship, made up of 33 rocket engines, will be used by NASA for its next moonwalking expedition by 2025.

The company said in a statement after the launch that the rocket had experienced a “rapid, unscheduled disassembly before stafe separation”.

Despite this, the Musk-founded company deemed the ambitious test a success, as it marked the first time the mega-rocket and its huge booster had taken to the skies.