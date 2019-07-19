Spain’s technology industry saw a rise of 87.5% in overall deal activity during Q2 2019, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template6_Quarterly_2_2019_technology_Spain__ _Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

A total of 60 deals worth $321.46m were announced in Q2 2019, compared to the last four-quarter average of 32 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the quarter with 31 deals which accounted for 51.7% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 26 deals, followed by private equity with three transactions, respectively accounting for 43.3% and 5% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Spain’s technology industry with total deals worth $283.28m, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $32.93m and $5.25m, respectively.

Spain technology industry deals in Q2 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 82.5% of the overall value during Q2 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry deals stood at $265.04m, against the overall value of $321.46m recorded for the quarter. The top announced Spain technology industry deal tracked by GlobalData in Q2 2019 was IDInvest Partners, Korelya Capital, Lakestar Advisors and The Drake Group’s $167.47m venture financing of Glovoapp23.

In second place was the $38m venture financing of Red Points Solutions by Banco de Sabadell, Eight Roads Ventures, Mangrove Capital Partners, Northzone Ventures and Summit Partners and in third place was Imagina Media Audiovisual’s $24.69m acquisition of Fandroid Entertaiment.

The $22.54m venture financing of Mobilitas Futurus, S.L.U. by Mutua Madrilena Automovilista, Seaya Capital Gestion and SGECR and Bernardo Hernandez, Javier Rubio, Jose Manuel Martinez, Jose Miguel Gilperez, Richard Alden and Santiago Fernandez Valbuena’s venture financing of CITIBOX SMART SERVICES for $12.34m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.