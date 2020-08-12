Spain’s technology industry saw a drop of 6.2% in overall deal activity during Q2 2020, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 61 deals worth $5.84bn were announced in Q2 2020, compared to the last four-quarter average of 65 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the quarter with 45 deals which accounted for 73.8% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with nine deals, followed by private equity with seven transactions, respectively accounting for 14.8% and 11.5% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Spain’s technology industry with total deals worth $5.66bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $143.58m and $38.65m, respectively.

Spain technology industry deals in Q2 2020: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 98.01% of the overall value during Q2 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $5.73bn, against the overall value of $5.84bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q2 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cinven Capital Management, KKR &Inc, Lorca Telecom Bidco, S.A.U and Providence Equity Partners’ $5.55bn private equity deal with Masmovil Ibercom

2) The $97.55m private equity deal with Telefonica by Asterion Industrial Partners SGEIC

3) Esprinet’s $38.19m acquisition of Gti Software Y Networking

4) The $26m venture financing of Copado Solutions by Insight Partners, ISAI Cap Venture, Lead Edge Capital Management, Perpetual Investors and Salesforce Ventures

5) Creandum, fka Charles River Ventures, K Fund and Point Nine Capital’s venture financing of Everyday Software for $16.23m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

