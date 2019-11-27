Spain’s technology industry saw a rise of 43.9% in overall deal activity during Q3 2019, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 59 deals worth $657.48m were announced in Q3 2019, compared to the last four-quarter average of 41 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the quarter with 34 deals which accounted for 57.6% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 20 deals, followed by private equity with five transactions, respectively accounting for 33.9% and 8.5% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Spain’s technology industry with total deals worth $421.19m, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $193.96m and $42.34m, respectively.

Spain technology industry deals in Q3 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 89.8% of the overall value during Q3 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $590.49m, against the overall value of $657.48m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Gfi Informatique and One Equity Partners’ $386.97m private equity deal with Informatica El Corte Ingles

2) The $75.12m venture financing of AHIMAS by Inveready First Capital and Kartesia Advisor

3) DST Global, Felix Capital Partners, Kinnevik, LocalGlobe, Sunstone Capital and Target Global’s $59.45m venture financing of TravelPerk

4) The $34.73m asset transaction with Liteyca Telecomunicaciones by Comfica Soluciones Integrales

5) Masmovil Ibercom- Management Team and Providence Equity Partners’ private equity deal with Masmovil Ibercom for $34.22m.

