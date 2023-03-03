Credit: hafakot Shutterstock

Recently, Spectrum Reach and Waymark launched a platform that uses generative artificial intelligence (AI) to create TV commercials for business customers. The timing of the launch is ideal. The recent buzz surrounding ChatGPT has raised awareness of and appreciation for all forms of generative AI, whether used to create text, audio, or video. As a result, many organizations are brainstorming ideas for possible applications of the technology outside of obvious use cases in customer service, sales support, and the creation of textual marketing content. Fortunately for Spectrum Reach and Waymark, enterprises will be more open to using AI-based platforms that create TV commercials now than they were just a few months ago.

Generative AI has a voice

The platform can create unique commercials in less than ten minutes, pulling content from businesses’ websites and using AI to generate the voiceover. Content used in commercials can include online reviews, snapshots of inventory, or other images. For the voiceover, businesses can select from 11 AI-generated voices, with multiple tones, energies, and speeds. The platform is targeted at small and medium-sized organizations wishing to create commercials quickly and affordably, and that lack in-house resources for the task.

The service is available to businesses within Spectrum Reach’s 36 state footprint. For years, telecom service providers have been looking to expand the portfolio of solutions they offer small and mid-sized enterprise customers, hoping to grow share of wallet and deepen client relationships.

Cost effective solution for SMEs

Many have dabbled with offering IT-related services; providing solutions that are easy to implement, cost effective to deploy, and require limited maintenance and management. Moving into marketing related solutions, especially for an organization with ties to cable TV services, makes sense.

Spectrum Reach is owned by Charter Communications, which also operates Spectrum Business and Spectrum Enterprise, and offers cable TV programming. Spectrum Reach is the advertising arm of the company, providing marketing solutions and video advertising. A generative AI enabled solution designed to serve SMEs – including local businesses with limited advertising budgets – will drive revenue to the core business from the innovation developed with start-up video AI partner Waymark