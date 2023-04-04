Credit: Starship Technologies

Starship Technologies have announced they are the first autonomous robot company to travel over 10 million kilometers, surpassing the efforts of rivals Waymo and Cruise.

The US-based company is using autonomous delivery robots to revolutionise local deliveries across the world and has tested its technology in over 100 cities.

The company claims the distance reached is further than any other company in the autonomous robot industry.

More than 2,000 of its robots have made four million autonomous deliveries globally and complete 140,000 road crossings worldwide daily.

Ahti Heinla, co-founder and CTO of Starship Technologies told Verdict: “These milestones are recognition of the progress we continue to make as the market leader for autonomous delivery.

“We remain as committed as ever to making the last mile of delivery more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly.”

The company recently expanded its service in the UK to Greater Manchester.

The robots are now a common sight in Milton Keynes, Northampton, Bedford, Cambourne, Cambridge and Leeds, as well as multiple university campuses across the US.

Starship Technologies is operational in more than 50 service areas globally, giving millions of people access to delivery robots on a daily basis.

“When we started developing delivery robots in 2014 many thought it was the distant future,” Heinla added, “however, fast forward to today and our robots are now an integral part of daily life for millions of people around the world.”

The news comes as the robotics industry continues to show large growth, with research firm GlobalData predicting the market will be worth $568bn by 2030.

“Rising inflation, supply chain disruption, and the Ukraine conflict are fueling the automation revolution,” GlobalData stated.

The research firm predicted that service robots will generate $55.2bn of revenue in 2023, while warehouse robots will continue to become more popular.