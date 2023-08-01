In the Swedish technology industry, there were 8 private equity deals announced in Q2 2023, worth a total value of $54.3m, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $29m acquisition of stake in paligo by alfvén & didrikson and gro capital was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. A thorough analysis of the disruptive themes, the M&A activity and most notable deals are included in GlobalData’s Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes report. Buy the report here.

In value terms, private equity deal activity in Sweden increased by 381% in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $11.3m and rose by 20773% as compared to Q2 2022. Related deal volume increased by 14% in Q2 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 60% higher than in Q2 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these private equity deals in Sweden in Q2 2023 were Arthur D. Little; Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu; Fide Partners with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisorss supporting these private equity deals in Sweden Q2 2023 were Setterwalls Advokatbyra; Vinge; Forssander Sonander Advokat with 2, 2, 1 deals respectively.

