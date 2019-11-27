Sweden’s technology industry saw a drop of 13.9% in overall deal activity during Q3 2019, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template6_Quarterly_3_2019_technology_Sweden__ _Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

A total of 56 deals worth $237.15m were announced in Q3 2019, compared to the last four-quarter average of 65 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the quarter with 29 deals which accounted for 51.8% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 21 deals, followed by private equity with six transactions, respectively accounting for 37.5% and 10.7% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Sweden’s technology industry with total deals worth $146.99m, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $65.46m and $24.7m, respectively.

Sweden technology industry deals in Q3 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 80% of the overall value during Q3 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $189.7m, against the overall value of $237.15m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Nexon’s $96.18m acquisition of Embark Studios

2) The $40.52m asset transaction with Binero Group by Loopia Webbhotell

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

3) Meritech Capital Partners’ $25m venture financing of Yubico

4) The $20m private equity deal with Epidemic Sound by Atwater Capital, Creandum, DS Asset Management, EQT Mid Market and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken

5) Centrica Innovations, Karma Ventures, KPN Ventures, Nordic Makers and SOSV Investments’ venture financing of Form Devices for $8m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.