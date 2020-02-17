Sweden’s technology industry saw a drop of 34.8% in overall deal activity during Q4 2019, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 45 deals worth $279.67m were announced in Q4 2019, compared to the last four-quarter average of 69 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the quarter with 26 deals which accounted for 57.8% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 16 deals, followed by private equity with three transactions, respectively accounting for 35.6% and 6.7% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Sweden’s technology industry with total deals worth $157.16m, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $119.78m and $2.73m, respectively.

Sweden technology industry deals in Q4 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 81.5% of the overall value during Q4 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $227.91m, against the overall value of $279.67m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Balderton Capital (UK), Black Ice Capital, Creandum, Inbox Capital, Jose Manuel Entrecanales Foundation, Kreos Capital Group, Project A Ventures GmbH & Co, Raine Ventures, Rider Global and Vostok New Ventures’ $85m venture financing of VOI Technology

2) The $61.88m acquisition of Norstel by STMicroelectronics

3) Amazon.com’s $37.36m asset transaction with Net Insight

4) The $23.13m venture financing of Detectify by Balderton Capital (UK), Inventure, Insight Venture Management and Paua Ventures Verwaltungs

5) Creandum Advisor and OMERS Ventures’ venture financing of FirstVet for $20.54m.

