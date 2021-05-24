Sweden’s technology industry saw a drop of 8.33% in overall deal activity during April 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Accel, CPP Investments, Creandum, Fidelity Management & ResearchLLC, Index Ventures, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Project A Ventures’ $316.82m venture financing of KRY International, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 22 deals worth $715.6m were announced in April 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 24 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 12 deals, which accounted for 54.6% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with nine deals, followed by private equity with one transactions, respectively accounting for 40.9% and 4.6% of overall deal activity in the Sweden’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading deal category in Sweden’s technology industry with total deals worth $653.59m, while private equity and M&A deals totalled $42.41m and $19.62m respectively.

Sweden technology industry deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 94.8% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $678.04m, against the overall value of $715.6m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Accel, CPP Investments, Creandum, Fidelity Management & ResearchLLC, Index Ventures, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Project A Ventures’ $316.82m venture financing of KRY International

2) The $300m venture financing of KRY (Sweden) by CPP Investments and Fidelity Asia Ventures Fund

3) Creades’ $42.41m private equity deal for 12% stake with Pricerunner Sweden

4) The $12.28m acquisition deal with Conoa by Proact IT Group

5) Knutsson Holdings, Norwegian Carucel Finance and Svea Ekonomi’s venture financing with Epulze for $6.53m.

