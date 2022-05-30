Sweden’s technology industry sees a flat growth in deal activity in April 2022

Sweden’s technology industry saw a flat growth in overall deal activity during April 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Sikri Holding’s $77.72m acquisition of Metria, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 27 deals worth $215m were announced in April 2022, compared with the 12-month average of 27 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 13 deals, which accounted for 48.2% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 12 deals, followed by private equity with two transactions, respectively accounting for 44.4% and 7.4% of overall deal activity in the Sweden’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading deal category in Sweden’s technology industry with total deals worth $129.57m, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $85.17m and $0.26m respectively.

Sweden technology industry deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 86.6% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $186.23m, against the overall value of $215m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Sikri Holding $77.72m acquisition deal with Metria

2) The $50m venture financing of Planhat by Sprints Capital Management

3) DAY ONE CAPITAL,Inventure,Lyra Ventures,molten ventures,Norrsken VC and Partech Partners $27.22m venture financing deal with Material Exchange Ventures

4) The $16.29m venture financing of Kavall by Bonnier Ventures,Inbox Capital,Nicoya and VNV Global

5) Aleksander Larsen,Banana Capital,Cassius Capital,Cherry Ventures,Gerard Pique,Magdalena Kala,Matthew Ball,Moonfire Ventures,Nicolas Julia,Northzone Ventures and Not Boring Capital $15m venture financing deal with Goals

