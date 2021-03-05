Led by Cellnex Telecom’s $11.69bn asset transaction with CK Hutchison Holdings, Sweden’s technology industry saw a rise of 7.69% in overall cross border deal activity during Q4 2020, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 28 cross border deals worth $14.5bn were announced in Q4 2020, compared with the last four-quarter average of 26 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the quarter with 15 cross border deals which accounted for 53.6% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with ten deals, followed by private equity with three transactions, respectively accounting for 35.7% and 10.7% of overall cross border deal activity in the Sweden’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of cross border deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Sweden’s technology industry with total deals worth $14.08bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $385.28m and $30m respectively.

Sweden technology industry cross border deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border deals accounted for 96.6% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $14bn, against the overall value of $14.5bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cellnex Telecom’s $11.69bn asset transaction with CK Hutchison Holdings

2) The $807.41m acquisition of Bisnode by Dun & Bradstreet Holdings

3) SB Management Group’s $683.16m acquisition of Sinch

4) The $590.87m asset transaction deal with Patricia Industries by CKH Networks Europe

5) Mercell Holding’s acquisition of Visma Commerce for $232.78m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

