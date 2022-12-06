Switzerland’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 24.5% in November 2022

Switzerland’s technology industry registered a 24.5% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 20.92% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 44.23% share in November 2022, recording an increase of 0.4% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Switzerland’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Switzerland’s technology industry in November 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 64.29% in November 2022, registering a 55.7% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 12.45% share, a decrease of 41.35% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 11.43%, registering a 52.54% decline from October 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 6.33%, up 47.62% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Switzerland’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 52.2% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Switzerland’s technology industry during November 2022 over October 2022.

DXC Technology posted 415 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered a drop of 50% over the previous month, followed by Comet with 12 jobs and a 60% drop. Swisscom with 12 IT jobs and Wipro with 11 jobs, recorded an 81.82% decline and a 47.62% decrease, respectively, while NEC recorded a decline of 14.29% with 6 job postings during November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 73.27%, down by 51.49% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 17.35% share, registered a decline of 52.78% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 9.39% share, down 46.51% over October 2022.