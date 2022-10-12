Switzerland’s technology industry IT recruitment activity rises 8.5% in September 2022

Switzerland’s technology industry registered an 8.5% rise in IT hiring activity in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 5.6% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 43.32% share in September 2022, recording a decrease of 2.13% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Switzerland’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.46% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Switzerland’s technology industry in September 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 70.3% in September 2022, registering a 34.28% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 13.06% share, a decrease of 42.06% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 7.33%, registering a 49.38% decline from August 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 7.33%, down 47.44% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Switzerland’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 36.75% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Switzerland’s technology industry during September 2022 over August 2022.

DXC Technology posted 380 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered a drop of 39.39% over the previous month, followed by Swisscom with 62 jobs and a 60.76% drop. Comet with 57 IT jobs and NEC with 14 jobs, recorded a 103.57% growth and a 133.33% growth, respectively, while Nippon Telegraph and Telephone recorded a flat growth with 5 job postings during September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 72.63%, down by 40.64% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with an 18.07% share, registered a decline of 37.27% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.12% share, down 7.27% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.18%, recording a month-on-month decline of 50%.