Concept: California-based Symbio incepts to modernize industrial manufacturing by augmenting existing industrial robots. The company’s middleware, SymbioDCS enabling developers to use languages like Java, Ruby, and Python to formulate instructions for single or whole fleets of robots.

Nature of Disruption: Symbio’s software supports automation to process variations from sub-assembly to final assembly. With the self-optimization ability, robots can improvise the tasks they’ve been delegated such as recognizing and picking up bins having randomly distributed parts or adjust to factors like unique fastener positions and orientations. By leveraging AI, real-time automation sensor information and feedback is collected from existing sensors along with advanced control software. It can further enable robots with cameras to monitor moving parts while executing high-precision tasks. Symbio’s software runs on edge computing infrastructure via industrial networks to appraise and instruct factory systems to execute assembly tasks.

Outlook: Symbio affirms its technology is built to rudimentarily reframe existing manufacturing pain points of robotic dexterity and intelligence by utilizing the best practices of AI and human-robot interaction. The company has recently commenced a funding round led by ACME Capital. The company plans to use the contributions received towards further developing its technology as it aims to sign new customers. Presently, the company is working with Nissan and Toyota along with other automotive companies.